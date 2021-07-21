Scomo Acknowledges The Impossibly Slow Vaccine Rollout

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has acknowledged the never-ending mishaps the nation has faced with covid and particularly, the Delta strain.

On Wednesday's covid update, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the reliance on the lockdown strategy is due to the very low supplies of Pfizer available at vaccination hubs.

Berejiklian added that due to the low vaccination rates and severity of the delta strain, the lockdown is unlikely to end until the community case numbers near zero.

In response, the PM said he took responsibility for the snail-rate vaccine rollout during Wednesday’s press conference but urged states and territories to work harder to use the supplies at hand.

“We have specific challenges in Sydney, particularly in southwest Sydney, where the rate of vaccination had been much lower, the rate of vaccination overall even before going into the lockdown was lower in NSW than it was in Victoria and some other states, that said, all states need to lift their vaccination rates, there is more a Pfizer coming in,” Morrison said.

On a brighter note, the milestone of administering 1 million doses in arms, each week has been reached.

