Scientific Study Suggests Face Masks Make Men More Attractive

It turns out face masks can make you hotter, and we aren’t just talking about the temperature around your mug.

A study by Cardiff University’s School of Psychology has found people generally see those wearing masks to be more attractive, the ABC reports.

Conducted last February, a classroom-sized group of women were asked to rate the faces of 40 men, with masks and without, and the results were rather surprising.

“Our study suggests faces are considered most attractive when covered by medical face masks,” revealed the study’s co-author, Dr Michael Lewis.

Find out when we can expect Selling Sunset Season 5:

As for why it’s the case, the study found people had stopped associating the medical gear with disease and illness, and instead perceived their wearers as being empathetic, hygienic, and caring.

Before anyone complains about the study being one-sided, the ABC’s report also revealed a similar study had taken place in Japan with a substantially larger group of people (this time comprised of both men and women) with the same outcome for both genders.

The result is undoubtedly a by-product of the presence of the front-line heroes throughout the course of the pandemic.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: