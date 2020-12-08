Science Says Love Actually is Worse For Our Brain Than The Princess Switch

Tis the season of curling up on the couch, and watching two people kiss under the mistletoe, or fall in love with the Prime Minister of the country, or a medieval knight. Ahhh Christmas rom coms, they really make this time of year extra special.

Before you put on a classic like Love Actually or The Holiday or something extra cheesy like The Knight Before Christmas or The Princess Switch, you should know that some of these Christmas rom-coms have a negative psychological impact on us.

Clinical Psychologist, Caroline Fleck has said that “The problem is that although we all acknowledge that rom-coms are fanciful, we often fail to appreciate the extent to which they are subtly informative.”

You may consciously be aware that the likelihood of Jude Law moving halfway across the world is slim, however, these types of films can make it hard for us to distinguish what is a healthy and realistic version of a relationship.

Mark from Love Actually being in love with his best friend’s wife for years, and never moving on, then finally confessing his love for her, and then the two of them sharing a kiss, is not a healthy depiction of love.

It’s not all bad news, researchers from the University of Buffalo found that rom-coms with predictable storylines can actually make people more morally aligned, in four different moral categories, harm/care, fairness, loyalty, and respect for authority.

Essentially, Christmas rom coms like Love Actually, that make us feel like those scenes could play out in reality, are negatively impacting our expectations of relationships, but cheesy predictable films like The Princess Switch strengthen our morals.

