School Of Rock's Rivkah Reyes Looks Back At The Modern Classic

18 years on!

Article heading image for School Of Rock's Rivkah Reyes Looks Back At The Modern Classic

via Paramount Pictures

Being one of the most iconic kid's films from the early 2000’s, it wouldn’t be unfair to call School of Rock a modern classic.

We were joined by Rivkah Reyes, the flick’s bass-player, who told us about their time on the film, the chaos of working with so many kids (including Jack Black), and how they found life as a child actor after being in such a huge movie.

Catch the full chat with School of Rock's 'Posh Spice':

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

17 October 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Movies
School of Rock
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Movies
School of Rock
Hit
Entertainment
Movies
School of Rock
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs