School Kids Vouchers Moved Up As Cases Decline

New South Wales recorded a slight dip in cases with 7,893 new infections detected on Sunday, down 496 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 3,089 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 5,300 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Sadly, another 28 lives have been lost with Covid in the past 24-hour reporting period.

There are currently 2,337 patients admitted to NSW hospitals with Covid, including 152 in intensive care.

Currently, 94 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while over 95 per cent have received their first dose and 42.6 per cent have been triple-vaxxed.

Meantime, the NSW government has announced they will bring forward the $250 voucher scheme for families to Monday.

The voucher program entitles every household with a child aged from 4½ to 18 years who was enrolled in school during 2021 to apply for five $50 Parent NSW vouchers to spend on accommodation, entertainment and recreation, live music and the arts.

The vouchers, which were originally intended to go live in March are accessible via the Service NSW app.

