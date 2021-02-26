Schapelle Corby Confirmed For Dancing With The Stars 2021
She's hitting the dancefloor!
Schapelle Corby will be slipping on her dancing shoes and heading back to our screens on the new season of Dancing With The Stars!
After a lot of rumours, Schapelle took to Instagram to confirm she would be competing on the show.
She wrote, "Yes. @dancingau 2021 Dance partner the adorable @shaemountain 💃 @channel7 #dancingau"
Her dance partner Shae also posted on Instagram and wrote, "Cats out of the bag! My partner for DWTS Australia 2021 is the fabulous @schapelle.corby We are working hard and can’t wait to hit the dance floor 💃🏽🕺🏿 @[email protected]#lesgo"
Also competing on Dancing With The Stars will be a line-up of former participants including Fifi Box (runner up - season 6), Tom Williams (winner - season 2) and Ada Nicodemou (winner - season 3).
Schapelle participated in Channel Seven's SAS Australia in 2020.
