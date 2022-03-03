Scary Scenes As Floor Collapses Under Crowd During Genesis Owusu Gig

It was set to be the first of a bunch of sold-out shows for performer Genesis Owusu but their show had to be stopped just two songs in tonight as THE FLOOR COLLAPSED.

Fans took to social media to post scary videos and pics of the disaster at The Enmore Theatre in Sydney, while many made light of it... it was revealed by Genesis himself that it's a 4 metre drop under the carpet!

Genesis was the recipient of the Australian Music Prize and collected four ARIA Awards last year including album of the year — for his album Smiling with No Teeth.

While luckily no one was reported as injured at the event, we hope it doesn't put too much of a dampener on his tour!

We're just glad everyone is ok!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!