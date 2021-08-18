Turns out those baby rumours were in fact true!

Scarlett Johansson and her husband, aka Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost have officially welcomed their first baby together.

According to PEOPLE Scarjo's rep confirmed the happy news after the couple took to Instagram to announce that they welcomed a healthy baby boy named Cosmo!

Seriously, what a cute name.

They also asked for privacy during this precious time and honestly, we can not wait to see our first look at the no doubt beautiful baby!

Congratulations to the happy couple.

