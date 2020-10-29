Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Have Announced They’re Married!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are the latest Hollywood couple to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony!

The pair announced the happy news via the Meals on Wheels Instagram account this morning, with the aim to raise awareness and funds for those most vulnerable.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the organisation wrote.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

So sweet!

After two years of dating, the Avengers actress and the SNL star got engaged in May, 2019. Speaking of the proposal on Ellen, Scarlett shared, “he did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it.

"It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that [Saturday Night Live] news desk he's hiding.”

She later added, “He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it's still, it's a beautiful moment. It was very personal.

“It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing."

Congratulations Scarlett and Colin!

You can support Meals on Wheels Australia here!

