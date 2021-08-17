ScarJo Joins New Project Following Reported Split From Disney

This just in; ScarJo has reportedly signed on to a Wes Anderson film following her tumultuous split with Disney.

Tensions between the star and the House of Mouse arose after Johansson alleged the company had breached their contract for the release of Black Widow.

The future of Disney’s Tower of Terror film, another property based on a Disneyland ride (in the vein of Pirates of the Caribbean and 2021’s Jungle Cruise), hangs in the balance after the split.

It was recently announced that Scarlett would be joining the ranks for a yet-to-be-disclosed Wes Anderson film, alongside a cast comprised of such A-listers as Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Tilda Swinton.

