Saved By The Bell’s Dustin Diamond Confirms He Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

After his hospitalisation was reported earlier this month, Dustin Diamond has now revealed that he has cancer.

The iconic Saved By The Bell star took to Facebook (or his team have at least) to confirm the sad news to fans.

“At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," it read.

They continued to note that if fans wanted to send a sentimental card or letter to Dustin that they are encouraged to do so, but they also asked that no one ask for autographs or requests to be sent as its not the right time.

If you're looking to reach out, the details provided are as follows: Insurance King, C/O Dustin Diamond, 127 N. Alpine Rd Rockford, Il 61107 or if you want to send an email, you can contact the following: [email protected]

We hope he makes a full and speedy recovery, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

