Saved By The Bell’s Dustin Diamond Has Sadly Passed Away After His Battle With Cancer

May he rest in peace.

Less than a month ago, Dustin Diamond's team confirmed the sad news that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Sadly the Saved By The Bell star has tragically passed away at the age of 44 after a very brief battle with terminal, stage four cancer.

According to his rep, he passed away on Monday (February 1) after a brief hospitalization and told Us Weekly that while Dustin was in fact, "a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too—a strength and a flaw, all in one."

Now, his Saved By the Bell co-stars are reacting to the news:

Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris)

Mario Lopez (​A.C. Slater)

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time, may he rest in peace.

Eve Swain: @Eveeswain

1 February 2021

