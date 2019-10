Save The Date: Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In November!

Another month is almost here and once we pass Halloween we’re sure you’ll all be wondering: what can I watch on Netflix during November?!

Well, Netflix Australia has dropped its schedule of November releases and we are so excited that we’re marking the dates for all our fave picks!

Take a peek at the new additions and premieres below:

Netflix Original TV

Atypical: Season 3 (01 November)

Hache (01 November)

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! (01 November)

We Are the Wave (01 November)

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (05 November)

Greenleaf: Season 4 (06 November)

SCAMS (06 November)

Busted!: Season 2 (08 November)

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (08 November)

Green Eggs and Ham (08 November)

Little Things: Season 3 (09 November)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (10 November)

The Stranded (14 November)

Avlu: Part 2 (15 November)

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry (15 November)

The Club (15 November)

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (15 November)

The Crown: Season 3 (17 November)

Mortel (21 November)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (22 November)

High Seas: Season 2 (22 November)

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (22 November)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (22 November)

Nobody's Looking (22 November)

Singapore Social (22 November)

Final Space: Season 2 (24 November)

Merry Happy Whatever (28 November)

Lugar de Mulher (28 November)

Mytho (28 November)

Sugar Rush Christmas (29 November)

The Movies That Made Us (29 November)

Netflix Film

American Son (01 November)

Drive (01 November)

Holiday in the Wild (01 November)

The King (01 November)

The Man Without Gravity (01 November)

Tune in for Love (05 November)

Paradise Beach (08 November)

Let It Snow (08 November)

House Arrest (15 November)

Klaus (15 November)

Earthquake Bird (15 November)

The Knight Before Christmas (21 November)

Mon frère (22 November)

The Irishman (27 November)

Holiday Rush (28 November)

Atlantics (28 November)

I Lost My Body (29 November)

Original Comedy

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (05 November)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (12 November)

Fadily Camara: La Plus Drôle de Tes Copines (14 November)

Iliza: Unveiled (19 November)

Zona Rosa (26 November)

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (26 November)

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That (28 November)

Original Documentary

Fire in Paradise (01 November)

The Devil Next Door (04 November)

Maradona in Mexico (13 November)

No hay tiempo para la verguenza (19 November)

Lorena, la de pies ligeros (20 November)

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (20 November)

Broken (27 November)

And...

The Last Samurai (01 November)

Going for Gold (01/11/2019)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (01 November)

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 1 (01 November)

Matilda (01 November)

Seven Years in Tibet (01 November)

Body of Lies (01 November)

Christmas Break-In (01 November)

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (01 November)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (04 November)

Outlander: Season 4 (05 November)

Phantom Thread (09 November)

Fifty Shades Freed (09 November)

Blockers (11 November)

Yummy Mummies: Season 2 (12 November)

Seven (15 November)

Jonah Hex (15 November)

Joe Versus the Volcano (15 November)

Z Nation: Season 5 (20 November)

Save the date for your top picks!

