Sashay, Away: RuPaul Just Wiped His Instagram On Us!

Shantay, you stay. Except Ru Paul, because the drag sensation has wiped any evidence of his existence off social media!

Fans have been wondering what the hell has been going on when Ru Paul's Instagram suddenly showed 0 posts. Has he been HACKED?! Or, does he just want a break?

While we're aware that Ru took a 3-month hiatus off socials earlier in the year, we're all wondering WHY we can't see a speckle of the star on socials. Pls come back.

Fans have (of course) come up with their own theories as to why the Drag Race host has taken drastic measures...

Wondering why? Here's the theories surrounding RuPaul's Instagram wipeout:

Want more celeb goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.