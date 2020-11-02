SAS Trainer Confirms The Training Isn't Actually A Reflection Of The Aussie Course

Whether you're watching SAS Australia or not, unless you were living under a rock you would've heard about just how gruelling this TV show and the training course is...

Well, it turns out that it's not even an accurate reflection of the REAL SAS Australia

SAS trainer, Kevin Tooen spoke to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who confirmed it's actually based on a different country special forces course.

Take a listen to find out below:

