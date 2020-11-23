- Entertainment NewsSAS Shannan Ponton Reveals What It’s Really Like To Lose Your Memory From Hyperthermia
SAS Shannan Ponton Reveals What It’s Really Like To Lose Your Memory From Hyperthermia
This isn't a joke...
SAS Channel 7
As SAS Australia gets closer to the finale, we touched base with a recent recruit who voluntarily withdrew from the competition!
Former Biggest Loser trainer, Shannan Ponton opened up to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo why they all had to have a toilet buddy and who his was!
Plus, he revealed what it's actually like to have proper hyperthermia. It actually does a lot more damage to the body and the brain than we previously thought...
Take a listen to the full chat below:
