SAS Merrick Watts Gives Firass One Last Spray For Old Times' Sake LIVE On-Air

While it might be a bittersweet end to this epic TV series, the on-screen feud doesn't seem to be over for one contestant.

SAS Australia winner and comedian Merrick Watts decided to give one last spray on air with The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about his comrade, Firass Dirani who called him out on his poor attitude on the show and why he would have never made it anyway.

Plus, he also opened up about how the show has changed him both professionally and personally forever!

Take a listen to the full UNCUT chat below:

