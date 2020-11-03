SAS Eden Dally & MAFS Cyrell Confirm They’re Together & Talk About Their Baby Boy!

It turns out these two love birds really are still together!

Love Island star and SAS Australia contestant, Eden Dally, opened up about his relationship with Married At First Sight's Cyrell Paule and their newborn son, Boston.

Eden revealed why missing his son's first words while he was away on SAS Australia was such a big deal to him!

Take a listen to the full story below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.