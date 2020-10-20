SAS Contestant Merrick Watts Reveals His Daughter’s Reaction Watching Him Be Beat Up On TV

It's pretty safe to say the first episode of SAS Australia caught a lot of people off guard...including the contestants!

Merrick Watts confirmed that he and many other celebrity contestants indeed break bones on the show, he also commented on the Roxy Jacenko controversy...

And if you thought it was hard enough watching the Honey Badger (Nick Cummins) punch AFLW legend Sabrina Frederick in the face, just imagine what Watts' little girl thought about her Dad's beating on the show...

Take a listen to find out below:

