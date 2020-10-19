SAS Contestant & Former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen Confirms She’s Definitely Not Dating The Honey Badger

WOWEEE.

Article heading image for SAS Contestant & Former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen Confirms She’s Definitely Not Dating The Honey Badger

Former Bachelorette now turned SAS contestant, revealed just what it's like competing against other celebrities in a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process!

Ali Oetjen opened up about her experience on the show and denied the rumours she had hooked up with Nick Cummins aka The Honey Badger...

Plus, she revealed what Schapelle Corby is really like!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

19 October 2020

