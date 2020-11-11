SAS Candice Warner Shares A Special Message To Roxy Jacenko Amid Their Ongoing Feud

Unless you were living under a rock, you would have definitely seen (or at least heard about) this new brutul TV series, SAS Australia.

Last month, Roxy Jacenko officially ended her friendship with Candice Warner after they competed in a brutal boxing match on the military-inspired show.

Candice joined the Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who spoke about everything from the hardest parts of the training course to the ongoing feud with a now ex-friend, Roxy.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

