SAS Candice Warner Reveals What Actually Happens Behind The Scenes After You Leave The Show

There's no doubt this is one of the most intense courses anyone could ever do, even for this former Iron Woman!

SAS Australia's most recent evictee, Candice Warner opened up to The Hit Network's Gawndy & Maz about what actually happened after she was told to leave the course and the surprising reaction she got from her daughters once she got home!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.