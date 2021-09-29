SAS Australia's Most Heartbreaking Moment

Jett Kenny, son of Olympians Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny, was moved to tears during an intense challenge on Tuesday night’s episode of SAS Australia.

For the challenge, the competitors were required to open up to their fellow contestants, putting the thing they’re most ashamed of on display.

For Jett, the thing he regretted most was the way in which he approached his sister’s battle with mental health, and her subsequent death from prolonged alcoholism and eating disorders.

“For me, it was kind of just, ‘why are you doing this to yourself’? And never fully understood it… But she’s gone now. I kind of regret not being there for her more,” Kenny said candidly.

Jaimi Kenny passed away in late 2020 at the age of 33, surrounded by the family who had done everything they could to help her fight her demons.

Sitting back down after his heartbreaking revelation, Jett's fellow SAS Australia recruits comforted him as he shed a much-deserved tear.

