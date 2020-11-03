SAS Australia’s Molly Taylor Became The First Woman In The World To Complete The Leopard Climb!

Last night, professional rally driver Molly Taylor became the first woman in the world to complete the gruelling Leopard Climb course on SAS Australia.

This morning, Molly spoke with the Hit Network’s 2DayFM Music for Breakfast about her experience with Firass Dirani who has received criticism over his attitude on the show.

Take a listen:

