SAS Australia’s Firass Dirani Explains Why He Thinks The Other Recruits Turned On Him
"It's funny to watch"
Channel Seven
Last night’s episode of SAS Australia saw the contestants come together to ask fellow recruit Firass Dirani to hand in his number and go home!
Despite building tension all season, the ambush was pretty surprising and a little hard to watch. So this morning, Firass himself joined us on air to share his thoughts on what happened.
Take a listen:
