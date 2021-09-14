SAS Australia's Ant Middleton Reveals Which Celebrity They Hate The Most

It's been an intense first week on Australia's most wild program and we have to say, SAS Australia has kept us glued to our TVs.

Ahead of subjecting some of our favourite celebrities to more tests from the *real* SAS selection process, host/adventurer/certified badass, Ant Middleton, has come to share some brutal truths.

Find out which celebrity Ant just can't stand:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: