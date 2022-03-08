SAS Australia: Locky Gilbert Gives Us The Inside Scoop On His Beef With Pauly

Anyone who’s been tuning in to SAS Australia recently has undoubtedly noticed there’s a bit of tension between Locky Gilbert and Fat Pizza’s Pauly Fenech, but could it all be for show?

Locky joined the Hit Network to reveal the true nature of their relationship, and took a moment to explain what he meant when he said he hadn’t worked a day in 10 years.

Catch the chat:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: