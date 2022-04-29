Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts To Being Billie Eilish's Celebrity Crush

Look, we’ve all had celebrity crushes, but what would you do if they found out you liked them?!

When asked who her childhood crush was, Billie Eilish shared a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar in her career-defining role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Honestly same, though.

Find out about Sarah Michelle Gellar's favourite episodes of Buffy:

While we can’t fault Billie for her flawless taste in 90s icons, we were more than a little shocked to see SMG respond to her admission.

Sharing a screenshot of Billie’s story to her own Instagram page, Gellar expressed her gratitude for the Happier Than Ever singer’s admiration.

“I’m dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on Billie Eilish. Ok… Now that’s really all,” the post reads.

Unfortunately for Billie, however, SMG is firmly off the table, having been married to her Scooby Doo and I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star, Freddie Prinze Jr, since 2002.

