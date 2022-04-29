Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts To Being Billie Eilish's Celebrity Crush
SPOILER: It's wholesome as heck!
Pics: @billieeilish / The WB
Look, we’ve all had celebrity crushes, but what would you do if they found out you liked them?!
When asked who her childhood crush was, Billie Eilish shared a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar in her career-defining role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Honestly same, though.
While we can’t fault Billie for her flawless taste in 90s icons, we were more than a little shocked to see SMG respond to her admission.
Sharing a screenshot of Billie’s story to her own Instagram page, Gellar expressed her gratitude for the Happier Than Ever singer’s admiration.
“I’m dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on Billie Eilish. Ok… Now that’s really all,” the post reads.
Unfortunately for Billie, however, SMG is firmly off the table, having been married to her Scooby Doo and I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star, Freddie Prinze Jr, since 2002.
