Sarah Jessica Parker Shares The First Happy Snap From The Sex And The City Reboot!

I'd like a cheeseburger, large fries, and a Cosmopolitan! The Sex and The City reboot is coming and Sarah Jessica Parker knew what would get us excited: a happy snap of the three leading ladies!

As you know, Kim Cattrall has declined to return to any SATC reboot, which is devastating because Samantha Jones is an ICON! But, all good things must come to an end.

The reboot, "And Just Like That..." will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. The show will follow their lives in New York City and what love and friendships are like in their 50s!

The three women read through the first episodes together this week and documented it on Instagram:

We are SO excited about how many characters are returning, especially this fan favourite!

Production is underway and we are thrilled for this 10-episode reboot to hit our screens soon.

