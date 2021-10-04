Sarah Jessica Parker Set To Return For 'Hocus Pocus 2'

The Sandersons are back, baby!

Article heading image for Sarah Jessica Parker Set To Return For 'Hocus Pocus 2'

via Disney

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed she will be reprising her role as Sarah Sanderson in the hotly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2.

The sequel to the much-loved 1993 cult-classic will see all three of the original witches return on their quest to immortality, with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy also reprising their roles as Winifred and Mary Sanderson, respectively.

Find out everything we know about the sequel to our favourite family-friendly freaky flick:

Nick Barrett

4 October 2021

