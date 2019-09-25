Sarah Jessica Parker Is Coming To Australia

The Hit Network has partnered with Business Chicks to be naming rights sponsor for the much-anticipated visit by Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker, to Australia next month.

Two Business Chicks Sarah Jessica Parker events will be held in Sydney on October 21 and Melbourne on October 22.

The Hit Network will have Australian radio exclusivity across 2Day FM in Sydney and 101.9 The Fox in Melbourne, including ticket giveaways plus Hit presenters will interview SJP on stage at each of the events.

Best known for her role as the much-loved Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO TV series Sex and the City, SJP has won many accolades including two Emmys and four Golden Globe Awards for her acting and is currently starring in HBO series Divorce.

Head of The Hit Network, Gemma Fordham said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Business Chicks to bring SJP to Australia. It’s a brand match made in heaven for Hit and our largely female audience. SJP has been an inspiration to many! As an astute businesswoman, actress, style icon and mother, we can’t wait to share her story with Australian audiences.”

Business Chicks CEO, Olivia Ruello said, “It has been no mean feat bringing SJP to Australia and we are delighted to partner with Hit and their unique involvement with these events. Our events featuring inspiring and influential women are hugely successful, and we are sure both SJP events will be sell-outs so stay tuned to 2Day and The Fox for those ticket giveaways.”