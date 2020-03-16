We're sorry to say that the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is postponed.

In support of community safety with the emergence of COVID-19, Sanitarium has reached the difficult decision to postpone the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon Perth event originally planned to go ahead on Sunday March 22 2020.

Here's a message from Sanitarium: The health and safety of our participants is our primary concern and we know how much families enjoy this event, our plan is to postpone this event to a new date later this year. We have worked with the event venue and local authorities to identify 4 October 2020 as our new date in Perth. All those that have entered our Perth event will remain entered for the new dates and if these do not suit, they will be able to request a full refund up until a month out from the new event dates. We will be taking this opportunity to review the remainder of the event series in consultation with the relevant local and State advice. You will find updates on our event pages and we will communicate any additional information by Thursday the 19th of March 2020.

Please continue to refer to https://www.health.gov.au/ for up to date advice on COVID-19 or https://tryathlon.com.au/ for any updates on Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon.