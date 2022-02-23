Sandy Hook Mother On The Fight Against Remington

On The Briefing today, Tom Tilley speaks to a mother of one of the Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting victims on the fight for justice and gun law reform in the wake of what became the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in US history.

It’s a tragedy no parent should ever face. On December 14, 2012, a lone gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 26 people – 20 were children between 6 and 7 years old and 6 were adult staff members.

The gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza had shot and killed his mother earlier that day, and as first responders arrived at the school, died by suicide.

The horrific shooting reignited calls for stricter gun laws and the victims’ families immediately lobbied for reform at both state and federal levels. Three months after President Barack Obama made a submission for expanded background checks and limits on high-capacity assault rifle sales, the bill failed to pass the Senate.

It was absolutely devastating and then we had to watch, in the intervening years, such atrocities being repeated many times over. Something needs to change. Society cannot keep tolerating this. - Veronique de la Rosa

Veronique de la Rosa, the mother of Sandy Hook schoolchild victim Noah, 6, joins Tom Tilley on The Briefing to discuss how she and the victims’ families refused to give up on their mission. Their next move was to submit a class action against Remington, (the firearm company that made the rifle Lanza used in the shooting) citing unlawful and aggressive marketing tactics targeting young men.

Last week they finally reached a settlement with the gun manufacturer worth $A100 million, a glimmer of hope in an unimaginably dark tragedy.

Last week they finally reached a settlement with the gun manufacturer worth $A100 million, a glimmer of hope in an unimaginably dark tragedy.

