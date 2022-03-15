Sandra Bullock Announces She's Stepping Back From Acting

Sandra Bullock is putting her acting career in the back seat.

Her upcoming flick, The Lost City, will be her final film for the foreseeable future, with the mum of two taking an indefinite hiatus from the silver screen to focus on her children.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” the star shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she continued.

Bullock is raising a pair of adopted children, Louis and Laila, with her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, whom she began dating in 2015.

Her hiatus from acting mirrors Ryan Reynolds’ decision to step back from the film industry last year for the same reasons, with the Deadpool star taking a ‘year and a half’ sabbatical to spend more time with his family.

The Lost City hits Australian theatres from April 14th.

