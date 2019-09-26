Samuel L. Jackson Is The New Voice Of Amazon Alexa

Get ready to hear your favourite cussing actor on your home device 24/7, because Samuel L. Jackson has just been announced as the new voice of Amazon Alexa!

Amazon has announced they will now be featuring a whole lot of celeb voices on the device, which you can buy for just $0.99 each.

Geoff Blaber, a CCS Insight analyst said, “This avalanche of new products underlines Amazon’s desire to extend Alexa’s reach to every part of people’s lives – be that in the home, or on the move via new Echo Buds or in the car through the deal with General Motors.

“Not only will it will strengthen Amazon’s reach with existing customers that use Alexa-powered products, it will also provide the opportunity to woo more consumers to embrace its increasingly ubiquitous voice assistant.”

If you’re after the R-rated version of Samuel L. Jackson, you can choose the ‘explicit assistant’ option, so he can say ‘motherf***er’ throughout the house all day long.

There’s also a clean version, for when the kiddies are around.

