- Entertainment NewsSamantha Jade Confirms Her Spicy New Song "New Boy" Is All About How She Met Her Partner!
Samantha Jade Confirms Her Spicy New Song "New Boy" Is All About How She Met Her Partner!
SO CUTE!
Just when you thought dating, in general, could be a challenge, try dating in 2020 during a pandemic!
Samantha Jade has dropped this spicy new song (and music video) called, New Boy.
She told The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete it's all about how she met her partner and even gave some words of wisdom for those struggling with online dating!
Take a listen to the full chat below:
Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.