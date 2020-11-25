Samantha Jade Confirms Her Spicy New Song "New Boy" Is All About How She Met Her Partner!

SO CUTE!

Article heading image for Samantha Jade Confirms Her Spicy New Song "New Boy" Is All About How She Met Her Partner!

Just when you thought dating, in general, could be a challenge, try dating in 2020 during a pandemic!

Samantha Jade has dropped this spicy new song (and music video) called, New Boy.

She told The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete it's all about how she met her partner and even gave some words of wisdom for those struggling with online dating!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

