Samantha Jade Confirms Her Spicy New Song "New Boy" Is All About How She Met Her Partner!

Just when you thought dating, in general, could be a challenge, try dating in 2020 during a pandemic!

Samantha Jade has dropped this spicy new song (and music video) called, New Boy.

She told The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete it's all about how she met her partner and even gave some words of wisdom for those struggling with online dating!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

