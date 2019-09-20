Samantha Jade Drops Dance Floor Filler Track 'Bounce'

Aussie singer Samantha Jade has ushered a new era of her music, dropping the incredibly catchy tune 'Bounce' to the delight of her fans.

Samantha revealed the songs inspiration came from her long time backup dancer and friend who said to her she should write a song about how that special someone makes you feel good and literally puts a bounce in your step.

The singer has been opening up to her fans in a series of videos where we see her 'explain herself', even warning people not to cut their own hair!

Grab your copy of 'Bounce' here.

