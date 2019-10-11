Samantha Jade Bounces Back Into Our Lives With New Film Clip

Samantha Jade has shown us a different side to her music with her latest track 'Bounce' and now we can feast our eyes on the colour explosion that is the video!

We see Sammie in a series of colourful spaces where she knocks out some impressive choreography with her bevvy of back up dancers.

Samantha Jade revealed to us the story behind her new tune is the feeling that someone gives you when you're in love. They make you kick up your heels a little bit and literally put a bounce into your step!

We love this!

