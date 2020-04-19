Sam Smith Says They Contracted Coronavirus Just Before It Hit The UK

The world is a scary place right now. Coronavirus is sweeping across the globe and while news outlets are reporting progress due to social distancing, the virus doesn't discriminate, even celebrities are testing positive.

Sam Smith joined Zane Lowe via FaceTime on Apple Music for a two-hour special and spoke about new music, changing the title of their new album due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also that they feel they contracted the virus.



Sam said "I didn't get tested but I know I have it, 100% have it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who's living with me. So me and her just isolate for three weeks because we knew. It was clear. Because I've got an older nan and stuff, so we didn't want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK really hit. Well, I think I got it. I don't 100% know..."

So scary, we're just happy they are ok.

Sam took part in the One World: Together At Home event curated by Lady Gaga yesterday, performing with John Legend, check out the top 5 moments from the event below!

Spotify have also released the performances from the event, check them out below!

