Sam Smith Reveals Their Plans To Return To Australia For Mardi Gras

Sam Smith is currently celebrating the release of their album 'Love Goes' but there is something else they're looking forward to and that's returning to Australia for Mardi Gras in 2021.

Sam caught up with Carrie and Tommy and revealed that performing at this year's festival holds a special place in their heart...

While we can't see any live gigs at the moment, we're bringing the big acts to you as the World Famous Rooftop presents Sam Smith! To check out how you can attend virtually, click here.

Sam's new album 'Love Goes' featuring their hit single ‘Diamonds' is out now.

