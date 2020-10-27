Sam Smith Reveals The Struggles After Changing Their Pronouns

Ahead of Sam Smith appearing on the World Famous Rooftop (virtually), they have had a sit down chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music about life, love and the release of their upcoming album 'Love Goes' (out on Friday).

When speaking about changing their pronouns to they/them as a non-binary person, Sam said;

"I think when I first announced my pronouns ... I mean, look, I've always been non binary. I've always felt the way I felt. When I changed my pronouns, things got complicated for sure. I felt a need to be presenting ----- all the time. It took time. It took real time. My closest around me, my family, my sisters and stuff, they all got it like that and it wasn't a problem. What I've learned this year is people don't like to be wrong, and when people mess up a pronoun or something, they really don't like it. It's this… It kind of ruins conversations. It ruins moments. It's really difficult. So, I've had to just go into myself and try and deal with it in a real kind way and patience, and just know that everyone's working on this. It's going to take time. We're changing a language here."

