Sam Smith Goes Bald In New Clip

Sam Smith has debuted their new song 'To Die For' and while we're loving the song, the video has us looking twice!

Sam appears as a bald mannequin head in the video and watches passers by the window shop they're forever stuck in.

Sam recently announced they are heading down under for Mardi Gras BUT also blessed us with the news that their new album will be arriving on May 1st!

We're ready!

Grab your copy of 'To Die For' here.

