Sam Smith Drops Surprise Song

In our opinion it's been wait too long since Sam Smith dropped new music, so to see a little surprise track we weren't expecting from them arrive today, sparked joy.

Sam has teamed up with Summer Walker for the track 'You Will Be Found' from the upcoming film adaption of 'Dear Evan Hansen'.

So EMOSH!

We can't wait for this movie and this song is going to carry us through!

Check out the soundtrack to the film here.

