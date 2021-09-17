Sam Smith Drops Surprise Song

We love this!

Article heading image for Sam Smith Drops Surprise Song

In our opinion it's been wait too long since Sam Smith dropped new music, so to see a little surprise track we weren't expecting from them arrive today, sparked joy.

Sam has teamed up with Summer Walker for the track 'You Will Be Found' from the upcoming film adaption of 'Dear Evan Hansen'.

Post

So EMOSH!

We can't wait for this movie and this song is going to carry us through!

Check out the soundtrack to the film here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

17 September 2021

Sam Smith
Listen Live!
Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs