Sam Smith Drops Naughty New Song 'Unholy'

Sam Smith has taken a swift left turn in their career with the release of their new song 'Unholy', a collab with German singer and songwriter singer Kim Petras.

The hit is called 'Unholy' and has saucy lyrics like 'Mommy don't know Daddy's getting hot at the body shop, doin' something unholy...'

When talking about the song, Sam said: "Unholy was made in Jamaica and was one of the most glorious creative moments I’ve ever had as an artist. I’ve never had so much fun making a record. It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. It has also been an honour to work with Kim Petras and get to witness her brilliance. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others’ secrets…"

Check out Kim and Sam performing the song LIVE below...

We're obsessed!

You can get your hands on 'Unholy' here.

