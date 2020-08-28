Sam Smith Caught Pashing New Hunky Lover In Public

Singer Sam Smith has been caught having a sneaky pash with their hunky new lover and we're all for it - 2020 needs a silver lining after all!

Sam was spotted walking down a street in London before they stopped to lock lips with their new partner, furniture designer Francois Rocci.

The singer previously dated 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, before the pair called it quits back in 2018.

We love this new coupling and can't wait to see where it goes!

