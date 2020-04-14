Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Announce They're Dropping A Collab

This is exactly what the world needs right now. Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have revealed on social media they are releasing a song together!

The track is called 'I'm Ready' and Sam said in the caption of the post, "Incredibly happy to release this song with my gorgeous and talented friend. I love you Demi!! Can't wait for you all to hear it THIS FRIDAY" - you heard, this Friday!

We cannot wait to hear what this sounds like and as for the video, we heard a rumour Sam and Demi filmed it (social distancing of course) in a high school! Looking at their outfits in the image, both are wearing medals - so are we set to see some sort of race?

Pre-save your copy of 'I'm Ready' here.

