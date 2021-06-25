Sam Neill To Star In New Magical Stan Original Film 'The Portable Door'

Stan has announced today that production has commenced in Queensland on a new original film called 'The Portable Door' starring Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz, Miranda Otto and more.

In The Portable Door, Paul Carpenter (Patrick Gibson) and Sophie Pettingell (Sophie Wilde) are the lowly, put-upon interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W. Wells & Co. and become steadily aware that their employers are anything but conventional.

Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells (Christoph Waltz), the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner (Sam Neill) are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, and Paul and Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation where they work.

This sounds incredible!

With the magical work of the Jim Henson Company thrown in the mix, this movie is set to be an adventure and a half.

