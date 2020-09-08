Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum Crooning Classic Duets Together Is Just Too Damn Wholesome

If you've been hoping for some wholesome content to brighten up your year, Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum have answered our prayers and provided us with THE most adorable duet ever.

The duo have reunited for the filming of Jurassic World:Dominion in the UK, reprising their iconic roles of Dr Alan Grant & Dr Ian Malcolm, the difference being we'll probably see substantially less of Jeff Goldblum's chest.

They aren't the only original Jurassic Park alumni joining the party with Laura Dern also reprising her role as Ellie Sattler.

Sam recently took to his instagram to post a series of videos featuring himself and Jeff Goldblum at a piano, jamming to some old school classics including A Fine Romance, Swing Time and Accustomed To Her Face from 1964's My Fair Lady and it's the most wholesome thing you'll see this year.

Neill captions the post "Jammin’ with Jeff,



It’s a day off. So we’ve been singing a bunch of old songs. Jeff won’t practice, so it’s first go or nothing. @jeffgoldblum makes me laugh immoderately. He is also a prodigy."

Just when you thought your heart couldn't take anymore...

Yup, utterly adorable.

As for the new Jurassic movie, Jurassic World: Dominion will be directed by Colin Trevorrow and is expected to be released in 2021.

At this point, the storyline for the latest Jurassic instalment is still under wraps but given the franchise's track record, I'd say we are in for a bloody treat.

If these swoon-worthy videos reignited your love for Jurassic Park and you simply can't wait for the latest release, you can catch-up on the original movies Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III and The Lost World on Stan or watch the entire trilogy on Amazon prime.

Catch up on the latest in Entertainment news below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.