Sam Frost Takes A Dig At 'Home And Away'

Just over a month after leaving Home and Away, Sam Frost has taken a dig at the iconic Australian soap.

The Victorian actress, who portrayed nurse Jasmine for four years, left the show after refusing to adhere to Channel 7’s vaccination policy.

Since her departure, Harley Bonner (who played one of the show’s newest additions, paramedic Logan Bennett) has also left the show, allegedly for the same reason.

Between losing an ambo and a nurse, Summer Bay’s health department has taken a hit!

In a fresh twist, Sam has seemingly roasted the series, sharing a Betoota Advocate article which makes fun of one of the show’s most infamous cliches.

Shared to Frost’s Instagram stories, the article’s heading reads “Home and Away Writer Fired For Not Reaching One Car Crash Scene Per Season Quota”.

We’d by lying if we said that wasn’t hilarious.

Sam then added a comment to the original post, saying “and if possible, an explosion”, quoting the article from our Australian comedy Gods.

While the actress had originally said she'd be returning to the series in early 2022, she quickly double-backed on the statement and revealed she was relocating to Melbourne.

