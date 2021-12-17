Sam Frost Leaves 'Home And Away'

Well, it’s a bit awkward but not totally unexpected; Sam Frost has left Home and Away after publicly slamming the show’s vaccine mandate.

Frost, who portrayed nurse Jasmine for four years, began her fight against the mandate in October, when she posted a video to Instagram where she likened the treatment of the unvaccinated to segregation.

Being left with an ultimatum to either get the jab or leave the show, Frost said she’d found a compromise with her bosses at 7 and would be returning to Summer Bay next February, but sources have told the Daily Telegraph the star is looking at permanently relocating to Melbourne.

The small-screen star had a rowdy night out with her (now former) co-star Nicholas Cartwright on Thursday, where the two were spotted sharing a hookah and seemingly celebrating her departure from the long-running Aussie series.

Frost had also recently released a book, Believe, which she used to promote mental health awareness and bring light to the toxic nature of social media.

